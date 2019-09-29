Series against India is going to be tough: Proteas pacer Vernon Philander

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 09:46 IST

Lacked in creativity but happy with what we did: Zinedine Zidane

Leeds [UK], Sept 29 (ANI): After having to settle with 0-0 draw against Atletico Madrid in the La Liga, Real Madrid's coach Zinedine Zidane said that the team lacked in creativity, but the side is happy with what they did on the field.