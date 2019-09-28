Series in Australia important because of T20 World Cup: Chamari Atapattu

London [UK], Sept 28 (ANI): Ahead of the first T20I between Sri Lanka and Australia, the Islanders' shortest format captain Chamari Atapattu said the tour is of utmost importance and will help them prepare for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

"This tour is very important for us because of the T20 World Cup in February so it's good preparation, playing the best team in the world in their home conditions," Espn Cricinfo quoted Atapattu as saying.

"We have brought a couple of players to try before the T20 World Cup so it's a good opportunity for us," she added.

The Aussies are the defending T20 champions as they thrashed England in the final of 2018 edition to reclaim the title.

The Kangaroos have always dominated the shorter format of the game. The team has played five T20 World Cup finals and have won four out of them. This time the showpiece event is hosted by Australia and the Aussies will definitely try to exploit the home conditions.

"We all know Australia are the best team in the world, they've beaten England in the Ashes and West Indies in their home," said Atapattu.

"We will try to play to our potential and play our normal game. Our preparation has been really good in Sri Lanka, we have good players, some experience and some new players. If we play our normal, free game we have a chance," the captain added.

The last time these two sides met was during the 2017 World Cup in England when Atapattu smashed a blistering century.

The two teams will lock horns on Sunday in the first T20I in Sydney. (ANI)

