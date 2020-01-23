Series win against South Africa would be my proudest achievement, says Root

London [UK], Jan 23 (ANI): Ahead of the series decider against South Africa, England Test skipper Joe Root said that series win against Proteas will be the proudest achievement of his captainship career.

"A series win here probably would be my proudest achievement as captain, because of the different things we've had to manage throughout this tour," ESPNcricinfo quoted Root as saying.

Visitors are now leading the series 2-1 after defeating the Proteas in the third Test at Port Elizabeth by an innings and 53 runs.

The 29-year-old said that the side have played well against the hosts even after so many injuries and illness issues.

"We've had injuries and senior players having to fly home and a lot of illness to deal with. And we have adapted to very different conditions," he said.

Root said that pulling off a series win against Proteas for the young English side will be a great achievement.

"It's been really pleasing in many ways. We're a very young side at the start of something and we've seen some very promising performances. To win three Tests in a row would be a very big achievement for this group," he added.

The Three Lions will take on the hosts in the final Test of the series at Wanderers on January 24. After the Tests, both teams will lock horns in three ODIs and three T20Is. The first ODI will be played on February 4. (ANI)

