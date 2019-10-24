Nigerian batsman Sesan Adedeji (Photo/ T20 World Cup Twitter)
Nigerian batsman Sesan Adedeji (Photo/ T20 World Cup Twitter)

Sesan Adedeji becomes first Nigerian to score half-century

ANI | Updated: Oct 24, 2019 13:30 IST

Abu Dhabi [UAE], Oct 24 (ANI): Nigerian batsman Sesan Adedeji on Thursday became the first cricketer from the country to score a T20I half-century.
Adediji achieved this feat in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier against United Arab Emirates (UAE) here.
"50 for Sesan Adedeji! He becomes the first Nigerian man to score a T20I half-century," T20 World Cup tweeted.
Adedeji played an unbeaten knock of 51 runs while his partner scored 46* to help Nigeria reach a total of 111 runs.
UAE is yet to bat in the match. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 14:47 IST

Alisson Becker elated after Liverpool's victory over Genk

Liverpool [UK], Oct 24 (ANI): Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker is 'happy' with team's performance as they defeated Genk by 4-1 in the Champions League on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 14:20 IST

Cricket fraternity wishes Wriddhiman Saha on 35th birthday

New Delhi [India], Oct 24 (ANI): As India wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha turned 35 on Thursday, cricket fraternity poured in wishes for the cricketer.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 14:15 IST

Yuvraj Singh to play for Maratha Arabians in Abu Dhabi T10 league

London [UK], Oct 24 (ANI): Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has been named as Indian icon player for Maratha Arabians' in the upcoming Abu Dhabi T10 league on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 14:11 IST

Do not be a Guardiola or Klopp: Bosz urges young managers

Leeds [UK], Oct 24 (ANI): Bayer Leverkusen coach Peter Bosz said that young managers should develop their own styles and should not try to imitate Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 13:41 IST

Strategic time out will add extra dimension to the result: Dobson

Melbourne [Australia], Oct 24 (ANI): Head of Big Bash League Alistair Dobson on Thursday said that the new rule will add an extra tactical dimension to the result of the game.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 13:27 IST

Kidambi Srikanth congratulates Sourav Ganguly

New Delhi [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth on Thursday congratulated former skipper Sourav Ganguly on becoming the 39th Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 13:12 IST

No spin bowling alternative beyond Lyon a 'real issue': Shane Warne

London [UK], Oct 24 (ANI): Former Australian cricketer Shane Warne believes that the lack of bench strength in the spin bowling department is a 'real issue' in Test cricket for Australia.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 12:37 IST

Amelia Kerr looks to WBBL for T20 World Cup preparation

Melbourne [Australia], Oct 24 (ANI): New Zealand cricketer Amelia Kerr believes that her stint in the Women's Big Bash League will help the all-rounder in preparing for the ICC Women's T20 Wolrd Cup, which is to be held next year in Australia.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 12:22 IST

Kiren Rijiju lauds Vivek Chikara for winning gold at Asian Para...

New Delhi [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Thursday lauded archer Vivek Chikara for winning a gold medal at the Asian Para Archery Championships.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 12:08 IST

Jurgen Klopp happy over Liverpool's 4-1 win over Genk

Liverpool [UK], Oct 24 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is elated over his club's 4-1 victory over Genk in the Champions League on Thursday, saying that all their four goals were 'unbelievably beautiful'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 11:30 IST

Messi can decide any game, says Ernesto Valverde

Leeds [UK], Oct 24 (ANI): Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde hailed Lionel Messi as he said that the Argentine attacker can decide any game.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 11:13 IST

Lauren Agenbag makes history by becoming the first female umpire...

Dubai [UAE], Oct 24 (ANI): Lauren Agenbag became the first female umpire to officiate in a men's first-class game in South Africa.

Read More
iocl