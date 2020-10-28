Shadab Khan to miss first ODI against Zimbabwe due to stiffness in his leg

Lahore [Pakistan], October 28 (ANI): Pakistan vice-captain Shadab Khan will miss the first ODI against Zimbabwe as he suffered from stiffness in his left upper-leg during the warm-up game, the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) medical team confirmed on Wednesday.

"...Shadab Khan will be unavailable for selection for the first One-Day International against Zimbabwe, which will be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Friday, October 30. The leg-spinner suffered from stiffness in his left upper-leg during the first intra-squad warm-up match in Lahore on 23 October," PCB said in a release.



"Shadab will continue to be treated and rehabilitation regime and a further update will be provided ahead of the second ODI," it added.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam, Haider Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imam ul Haq, Harris Sohail, Abid Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Rohail Nazir, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Musa Khan, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadar, Zafar Gohar.

Pakistan are set to host Zimbabwe for three ODIs and as many T20Is starting from October 30. Pakistan will play three ODIs in Rawalpindi on October 30, November 1, and 3 while the three shorter format games will also be played in Rawalpindi on November 7, 8, and 10. (ANI)

