Shafali Verma has brought fearless energy into Indian team: Brett Lee

Sydney [Australia], Mar 3 (ANI): As India gets ready to play the semi-finals of the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup, former Australian pacer Brett Lee heaped praise on the 16-year-old Shafali Verma, saying that the youngster has brought in fearless energy to the side.

Shafali has scored 438 runs in the shortest format of the game at a strike-rate of 147.97 and in the ongoing tournament, she has registered 161 runs, with her highest score being 47 against Sri Lanka.

"Shafali Verma has been excellent at the top of the order, she's brought a fearless energy to India's batting and been brilliant to watch. You feel she can go even bigger as well - she hasn't reached 50 yet, which is both exciting for those watching and worrying for the bowlers," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Lee as saying.

India also managed to reach the semi-finals of the 2018 Women's T20 World Cup. The side will be trying to make their first finals as they get ready to play the semi-finals.

"We saw from the opener against Australia just how good India can be, and it's no surprise they've continued that form to top Group A. They have never reached the final but this is a different India team from the one they've seen before," Lee said.

"They've combined match-winners in Shafali Verma and Poonam Yadav with consistent players with both bat and ball. We have always known they have some of the best players in the world but now Harmanpreet Kaur has a team around her that can support the big players, and fill in the gaps when they have an off day," he added.

India topped Group A as the side won all of their four matches and the side will now play either England or South Africa in the semi-finals.

The semi-final will be played on Thursday, March 5. (ANI)

