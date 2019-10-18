Shahbaz Nadeem replaces Kuldeep Yadav in third Test match against South Africa

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): India spinner Shahbaz Nadeem on Friday was included in the team's squad for the third Test match against South Africa, replacing Kuldeep Yadav.

Yadav complained of left shoulder pain after which Nadeem was named in the squad.

"The decision to add Nadeem was made after Kuldeep Yadav complained of left shoulder pain on Friday," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement.

India's squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill, Shahbaz Nadeem.

India are on a 2-0 lead in the ongoing three-match Test series against the Proteas.

The third Test match between India and South Africa will commence from October 19 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Jharkhand. (ANI)

