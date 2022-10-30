Shaheen Afridi still looking to regain full fitness at the T20 World Cup

Perth [Australia], October 30 (ANI): Shaheen Shah Afridi may not be fully fit to participate in the T20 World Cup after missing three months due to a right knee injury.

He is trying, but it has been difficult for him to return to his best form after such an injury. Some in Pakistan have criticised Pakistan for playing Afridi when he is not completely fit, but Afridi has stated that his speed has not slowed this World Cup.

"It is not easy to come back from such an injury after three months. May god never put anyone through this injury but those who pick up this injury obviously know how difficult it is. I am trying to give my 100%. I think my pace was similar earlier too. The average pace was around 135-140 kph; I am trying to get back to full fitness. Match fitness is different. When you come back after three months, it is difficult to put in a full effort immediately," Afridi said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.



Afridi was among the most expensive bowlers and went wicketless in the first two games. On Sunday, he set the tone with firm lengths and also managed to get on board in terms of wickets against the Netherlands in Perth.

"I was alone [in England where he did the rehab], I struggled for two-three months. I have never had such a long injury layoff. Of course, your friends and teammates back you and appreciate you. My target was to play in the World Cup, and thanks to god I could.

"For the first two months, I didn't even walk properly because the swelling would increase. I just went to the gym then. In the last two weeks, I bowled indoors so that I am somewhat prepared to run on these surfaces. The summer was over so there were no outdoor pitches available so I could only bowl indoors," said Afridi.

"We lost two close matches but as a team we know we are a better team than that. At the same time we dominated those two matches for long periods. They are history now. We are just sticking together and trying to do our best. See we can control only what is in our hands. So we are not thinking of the other matches. If it is in our fate, we will make it," Shadab said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"No team is easy in this World Cup. It's good we are on board. We played the last two games well too but the result is not in your hands. We will try to give our best in the remaining matches," added Afridi when asked about the team's game against South Africa. (ANI)

