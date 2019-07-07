Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates with Babar Azam after taking a wicket
Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates with Babar Azam after taking a wicket

Shaheen Shah Afridi makes it to Lord's Honours Board

ANI | Updated: Jul 06, 2019 08:00 IST

London [UK], July 6 (ANI): Pakistan's pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi on Friday made it to the limited-overs Honours Board at the Lord's Cricket Ground during the team's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match against Bangladesh.
Afridi took a five-wicket haul against Bangladesh to allow his team to seal a comprehensive 94-run win. In the end, he ended up taking six wickets and recorded the best ever figures for a Pakistan player in the World Cup - 6-35 from 9.1 overs.
The Home of Cricket, Lord's Cricket Ground congratulated Afridi for his brilliant performance with the ball.
"Welcome to the Limited-Overs Honours Boards, Shaheen Afridi!@TheRealPCB bowler becomes the youngest player to take an ODI five-wicket haul at Lord's! Take a bow, young man, #LoveLords #PAKvBAN," Lord's Cricket Ground tweeted.Earlier in the day, Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq and Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman also made it to the Lord's Honours Board.
Imam scored run-a-ball century, including seven boundaries, to power Pakistan to 315 for the loss of nine wickets.
Meanwhile, Mustafizur took a five-wicket haul in his 10 overs quota. The Bangladesh pacer dismissed Imam, Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Amir.
Australia skipper Aaron Finch on June 25 became the first cricketer to make it to the Limited-Overs Honours Boards at the Lord's since the ODI achievements were added to the dressing rooms. Finch played a knock of 100 off 116 balls before England's Jofra Archer dismissed him.
Earlier this year, women cricketers featured at the Lord's Honours Boards as the 135-year-old Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) decided to recognise centuries and five-wicket hauls in ODI cricket.
Previously, only centuries and five-wicket hauls in Test matches were mentioned on the boards at home and away dressing rooms at the Lord's. The change was part of MCC's refurbishment drive at the 'Home of Cricket' ahead of 2019 season.
With the change, England women cricketers Sarah Taylor, Claire Taylor and Caroline Atkins' names got immortalised for scoring centuries at the Lord's. Fast bowlers Katherine Brunt and Anya Shrubsole also feature on the honours board for taking five-wicket hauls at the ground.
Among the men, Ricky Ponting, Michael Atherton, and Muttiah Muralitharan's names were mentioned on the honours boards after missing out for so many years.
Interestingly, the world's highest run-getter in both the formats, Sachin Tendulkar, has highest scores of 37 in five Tests and 30 in three ODIs at the Lords. Consequently, he missed out on his name going on the honours boards. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 01:32 IST

India have better chance of winning World Cup: Dimuth Karunaratne

Leeds [UK], July 7 (ANI): Out of the four teams -- Australia, India, England, and New Zealand -- who have entered the semi-finals of the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, India has the better chance of winning the title, feels Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 00:39 IST

Rohit Sharma is here to lift Cup, not to create records

Leeds [UK], July 7 (ANI): After scripting a world record by smashing five tons in a single edition of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, India opening batsman Rohit Sharma said that he is not here to create records but to lift the title.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 23:31 IST

Banned Jayasuriya watches SL-India's World Cup clash

Leeds [UK], July 6 (ANI): Former Sri Lanka player Sanath Jayasuriya, who was handed a two-year ban by International Cricket Council (ICC) in February, was spotted at the Headingley Cricket Ground when his national team was competing against India in the World Cup here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 22:53 IST

CWC'19: Rohit, Rahul shine as India beat SL by 7 wickets

Leeds [UK], July 6 (ANI): Centuries by Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul guided India to a comfortable seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at Headingley on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 22:51 IST

Virat Kohli completes 1000 runs in World Cup

Leeds [UK], July 6 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday became the third Indian batsman to touch the 1000-run milestone at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 22:13 IST

Rohit Sharma smashes fifth ton, scripts World Cup record

Leeds [UK], July 6 (ANI): India opener Rohit Sharma scripted history on Saturday as he became the only batsman to score five centuries in a single edition of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 21:46 IST

Afghanistan to play multi-format series against West Indies

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 6 (ANI): Afghanistan are going to host West Indies in November for three T20Is, three ODIs and a one-off Test match in their adopted home country, India.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 21:22 IST

England cricketers take time out for Wimbledon

London [UK], July 6 (ANI): Ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup semi-final, some of the England cricketers switched off to the centre court of the All England Tennis Club to enjoy the ongoing Wimbledon on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 20:49 IST

Hockey India names nine women players for special goalkeeping camp

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): Hockey India on Saturday announced nine women players for the seven-day special goalkeeping camp.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 20:41 IST

PR Sreejesh hails special camp for goalkeepers

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 6 (ANI): Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh on Saturday said that seven-day special camp for goalkeepers was a good initiative to fine-tune goalkeeping skills.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 20:17 IST

I will do everything to make sure we succeed: Igor Stimac ahead...

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): A day before the commencement of Intercontinental Cup, India coach Igor Stimac said that he will do everything to make sure that the team succeeds.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 19:26 IST

Duminy to retire from ODIs after SA-Aus CWC'19 match

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): South Africa batting all-rounder JP Duminy is set to retire from the One-Day International (ODI) cricket after the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match against Australia at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Read More
iocl