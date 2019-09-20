Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi
Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi

Shahid Afridi has blamed IPL for Sri Lanka players not touring Pakistan: Journalist

ANI | Updated: Sep 20, 2019 17:50 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has blamed the Indian Premier League (IPL) for several Sri Lanka players opting out of the upcoming Pakistan tour, according to a Pakistani journalist.
Journalist Saj Sadiq took to Twitter on Thursday and made a series of posts quoting Afridi.
"Shahid Afridi 'Pakistan's always supported SL, it never happened that we had a tour of SL & our players rested. SL's board should put pressure on their contracted players to go to Pakistan. SL players who'll come will always be remembered in Pakistan's history'," Sadiq tweeted.


He wrote, "Shahid Afridi 'Sri Lankan players are under pressure from IPL franchises. I spoke to SL players last time when there was talk of them coming to Pakistan & playing in PSL. They said they wanted to come, but IPL guys say if you go to Pakistan we won't give you a contract'."


Sri Lanka are scheduled to start their tour of Pakistan later this month for three ODI and an equal number of T20I matches.
However, on September 9, ten Sri Lankan players chose not to participate in the series. The players are Lasith Malinga, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Janith Perera, Dhananjaya De Silva, Thisara Perera, Akila Dhananjaya, Angelo Mathews, Suranga Lakmal, Dinesh Chandimal and Dimuth Karunaratne.
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) had on September 11 announced their ODI and T20I squads which will tour Pakistan.
The ODI squad: Lahiru Thirimanne (capt), Danushka Gunathilaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dasun Shanaka, Minod Bhanuka, Angelo Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Isuru Udana, Kasun Rajitha, and Lahiru Kumara
The T20I team: Dasun Shanaka (capt), Danushka Gunathilaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Shehan Jayasuriya, Angelo Perera, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Madushanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Kasun Rajitha and Lahiru Kumara.
The first ODI between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will be played on September 27 in Karachi. (ANI)

iocl