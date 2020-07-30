Shahid Afridi picks Dhoni over Ricky Ponting as 'better captain'

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi on Wednesday said Indian wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni was a better captain than Australia's Ricky Ponting.

Afridi conducted a Question and Answer session on Twitter with his fans and during the session, a user asked, 'better captain, Dhoni or Ponting?'

The former Pakistan all-rounder replied, "I rate Dhoni a bit higher than Ponting as he developed a new team full of youngsters."

Dhoni has so far played 350 ODIs with his highest score being 183 against Sri Lanka. He also remains the only captain to win all major ICC trophies (50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy).

Dhoni called time on his Test career in 2014 after playing 90 Tests, managing to score 4,876 runs at an average of 38.09.

When asked to pick the 'best batsman' he has bowled, Afridi named legendary West Indies batsman Brian Lara and South Africa's AB de Villiers. (ANI)

