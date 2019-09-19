Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi (L) and India skipper Virat Kohli (R)
Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi (L) and India skipper Virat Kohli (R)

Shahid Afridi praises Virat Kohli, calls him 'great player'

ANI | Updated: Sep 19, 2019 11:15 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Former Pakistan swashbuckling all-rounder Shahid Afridi praised Indian skipper Virat Kohli for his batting in the second T20I against South Africa and called him a 'great player'.
The 30-year-old Kohli played an unbeaten knock of 72 runs to guide India to a comfortable win over Proteas by seven wickets and one over to spare. In his innings, he amassed four boundaries and three sixes and was looking very confident while batting.
Afridi retweeted ICC's post and wrote, "Congratulations @imVkohli You are a great player indeed, wish you continued success, keep entertaining cricket fans all around the world."

In the same match, Kohli surpassed Rohit Sharma's record and became the leading run-scorer in the T20I. Now, he has a total of 2441 runs in 71 games while Sharma has 2434 runs in 97 matches.
Earlier ICC tweeted, "Tests: 53.14 ODIs: 60.31 T20Is: 50.85 Virat Kohli once again averages over 50 in all three international formats."

Interestingly, Kohli was awarded his 11th man of the match award after his awe-inspiring knock, which helped him tie with Afridi (11) on the second number in the all-time list after Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi (12).
Kohli is the only contemporary batsman who has an average of above 50 in all three formats.
India will face South Africa in the second T20I at Bengaluru on September 22. Men in Blue lead the three-match T20I series by 1-0 as the first game was abandoned due to rain. (ANI)

