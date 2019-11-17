Shai Hope called in as cover for injured Dinesh Ramdin

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): West Indies have called wicketkeeper-batsman Shai Hope as the cover for injured Dinesh Ramdin in the third T20I against Afghanistan at Ekana Stadium here on Sunday.

The decider of the three-match series is being played between the teams as the series is levelled at 1-1.

"Injury Update: Shai Hope has been called up as cover for Denesh Ramdin, who has a left hamstring injury. #AFGvWI #MenInMaroon," Windies Cricket tweeted.



West Indies XI: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Kesrick Williams, Khary Pierre, Sheldon Cottrell.

Afghanistan XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Asghar Afghan, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan (c), Karim Janat, Naveen ul Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Earlier, West Indies clinched the three-match ODI series by 3-0. After the conclusion of the T20I series, both the teams will play the one-off Test from November 27 to December 1. (ANI)

