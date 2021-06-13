Shakib Al Hasan banned for 4 Dhaka Premier League matches: Report

Dhaka [Bangladesh], June 12 (ANI): Former Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan has been handed a four-match suspension in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League (DPL) for venting out his frustration on the umpire during a game on Friday.

In the match on Friday, Shakib, the skipper of Mohammedan Sporting Club, first kicked the stumps and later uprooted them after arguing with the umpire about decisions that didn't go in his team's favour.

The incident's video went viral on social media and many fans condemned Shakib's behaviour where he was seen lashing out at the umpire.

The star all-rounder also got into a war of words with Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) director Khaled Mahmud.



According to a report in Dhaka Tribune, Mohammedan Sporting Club cricket committee chairman Masuduzzaman reportedly confirmed the development about the four-match suspension. The side will now appeal to BCB to find out details about the situation clearly.

Shakib after the match had apologised for his questionable behavior.

"Dear fans and followers, I am extremely sorry for losing my temper and ruining the match for everyone and especially those who are watching from home," Shakib had said in an official statement.

"An experienced player like me should not have reacted that way but sometimes against all odds it happens, unfortunately. I apologise to the teams, management, tournament officials and organizing committee for this human error. Hopefully, I won't be repeating this again in the future. Thanks and love you all," he added.

Last year, Shakib was handed a 12-match ban for breaching the ICC's anti-corruption code. (ANI)

