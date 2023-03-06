Shakib Al Hasan becomes first Bangladesh bowler to take 300 ODI wickets

Chattogram [Bangladesh], March 6 (ANI): All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan on Monday became the first-ever bowler from Bangladesh to take 300 ODI wickets.

He accomplished this landmark during the third and final Bangladesh and England ODI at Chattogram.

Hasan picked up his 300th ODI wicket, dismissing young spinner Rehan Ahmed for just two runs in England's chase of 247.

Shakib is also the leading wicket-taker for his country in ODIs, followed by Mashrafe Mortaza (269), Abdur Razzak (207), Mustafizur Rahman (142) and Rubel Hossain (129).

He also became the third all-rounder after Sanath Jayasuriya of Sri Lanka and Shahid Afridi of Pakistan to take 300 wickets and score more than 6,000 runs in ODIs.

In 227 matches, Shakib has scored 6,976 runs at an average of 37.70. He has scored a total of nine centuries and 52 half-centuries. He has a best individual score of 134*.

He also has a total of 300 scalps at an average of 28.96 and an economy rate of 4.45. His best bowling figures in ODIs is 5/29.



The all-rounder is Bangladesh's highest wicket-taker in Tests and T20Is as well, with 231 and 128 scalps each.

Coming to the match, the hosts were bundled out for 246 runs in 48.5 overs after electing to bat first.

Shakib Al Hasan (75), Mushfiqur Rahim (70) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (53) scored half-centuries for their side while other batters largely disappointed.

Jofra Archer was the pick of the bowlers for England, with figures of 3/35. Adil Rashid and Sam Curran took two wickets each. Chris Woakes and Rehan Ahmed got one each.

England slipped in the chase of 247, as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals before being bundled out eventually for 196, with more than 7 overs to spare. James Vince (38), Phil Salt (35) and Chris Woakes (34) were the leading batters for the side, but their efforts were not enough to take the visitors over the line.

Shakib bamboozled England with his spin, taking 4/35 and was given the Player of the Match award for his all-round show. Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain took two wickets each. Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz got one each.

England won the series 2-1. The three-match T20I series will start from March 9 onwards. (ANI)

