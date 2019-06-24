Shakib Al Hasan becomes leading run-scorer in CWC'19

Southampton [UK], Jun 24 (ANI): Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan on Monday became the leading run-scorer in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

He achieved the feat in the team's ongoing match against Afghanistan in Southampton.

Shakib displaced Australia' David Warner at the top spot, with 425 runs to his name before coming in to bat against Afghanistan. He went on to play a knock of 51 runs to take his tally up to 476 runs.

As a result of playing a knock of 51 runs against Afghanistan, the left-hander registered his fifth fifty-plus score in the ongoing World Cup. Shakib also became the first Bangladesh batsman to score 1000 World Cup runs.

He was finally dismissed by Afghanistan Mujeeb Ur Rahman in the 30th over of Bangladesh's innings.

The 32-year-old has been in exceptional form in the World Cup so far and he has proven to be a vital cog in the team's batting lineup.

In Bangladesh's first four matches, Shakib went on to score two half-centuries and two centuries.

The left-hander played knocks of 121 and 124 in back-to-back matches against England and West Indies, respectively.

Warner has 447 runs to his name, whereas England's Joe Root is on the third spot with 424 runs.

Australian skipper Aaron Finch is on the fourth spot with 396 runs, while New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is on the fifth place with 373 runs.

India's Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are on the sixth and tenth spots, respectively. Sharma has 320 runs to his name whereas Kohli has 244 runs in the ongoing tournament.

Bangladesh are currently placed sixth in the tournament standings and they need to win their match against Afghanistan to stay in contention for a semi-final berth. (ANI)

