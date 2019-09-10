Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan
Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan expresses desire to let go off captaincy

ANI | Updated: Sep 10, 2019 07:46 IST

Chattogram [Bangladesh], Sept 10 (ANI): After facing a 224-run defeat against Afghanistan in the one-off Test match, Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan has expressed unwillingness to lead the team.
"I think it will be ideal if I did not have to be the captain. From a personal point of view, it will be good for my cricket. If I have to take leadership, then we must have a discussion about a lot of issues," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Shakib as saying.
Resuming at 136/6 on the final day of the Test, Shakib was the first to get dismissed. He took the blame for the loss upon himself.
The fifth day of the match was hampered by rain, and as a result, Afghanistan had to take remaining four wickets inside 18 overs. However, the Afghan side managed to do so with four overs to spare.
"I am really disappointed. We had four wickets in hand to bat out an hour and ten minutes. My first-ball dismissal made it difficult for the team. The responsibility lies with me. I think it would have been better had I not played that cut shot," Shakib said.
"It put the team under pressure. I should have taken up the job to spend more time at the crease, which would have made the dressing room more comfortable. Maybe we could have taken it close to a draw," he added.
Chasing a target of 398, Bangladesh was bundled out for 173 runs on the fifth day of the match. On a rain-affected day, the first two sessions were called off and tea was taken early.
Shakib and Soumya Sarkar built a brief partnership of 18-runs for the seventh wicket before the former was sent back to the pavilion by Zahir Khan. Shakib played a knock of 44 runs, the highest for Bangladesh in the second innings.
Mehidy Hasan joined Sarkar in the middle and the duo built a 23-run stand but that could not last long as the former's wicket was taken by captain Rashid Khan.
Rashid Khan struck again and found Taijul Islam, who had just come into bat, in front of the wickets. Islam was dismissed for a duck.
Sarkar's effort to avoid a defeat went in vain as he lost his wicket to Rashid Khan and the team was bundled out for 173.
The Afghan captain played a key role in his team's victory as he scalped six wickets in the final innings and was awarded the player of the match. He also became the youngest captain to win a Test match.
Afghanistan registered their second Test win in just their third Test match. They equalled the record of Australia, who picked their second Test victory way back in 1879. (ANI)

