Shakib-Al-Hasan likely to be suspended by ICC for not reporting match-fixing offer

ANI | Updated: Oct 29, 2019 12:59 IST

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Oct 29 (ANI): Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib-Al-Hasan may be banned for six months by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for not reporting a match-fixing offer.
According to a Bangladesh daily 'Samakal' report Shakib was approached by a blacklisted bookie two years back. The player rejected the offer; however, he did not report the incident to the ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU).
The report adds that Shakib has already met the ICC's ACU, and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has been informed about the ban which may be enforced on Shakib.
If Shakib is banned, then he won't be able to take part in the upcoming three T20Is and two Tests against India.
Recently, Bangladeshi cricketers called off their strike after holding talks with their cricket board, which nearly met all their demands.
The strike, which began last Monday, had cast doubt over Bangladesh's tour of India, starting November 3. (ANI)

