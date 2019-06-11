Shakib Al Hasan's participation in doubt ahead of clash against Sri Lanka

Dubai [UAE], June 11 (ANI): Bangladesh could face a major blow in their Cricket World Cup match against Sri Lanka in Bristol on Tuesday as their in-form all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan may miss due to a thigh injury.

Shakib Al Hasan smashed a century during their match against England as he scored 121 runs but he was sent to the hospital right after the match. The team management is still not sure about Shakib Al Hasan's participation in the next match as they are still waiting for the reports of the scan.

"Bangladesh allrounder Shakib Al Hasan suffered a left thigh strain while batting during the ICC Cricket World Cup match against England in Cardiff. He underwent a precautionary scan today in Bristol. We are waiting on a specialist assessment and report," ICC quoted Thihan Chandramohan, Bangladesh's physiotherapist as saying.

Bangladesh selector Habibul Bashar is also uncertain about Shakib Al Hasan's participation as he said: "We have sent him for a scan as he had received some pain on his gluts during the game against England. We can know about it in detail after receiving the scan report, but at present, it seems his participation is somewhat 50-50."

Shakib Al Hasan's absence could prove a stumbling block for the Bangladesh team as he atop the ICC Men's ODI all-rounder rankings. Bangladesh bigwig has even proved himself in the ongoing premier tournament as he is the top-scorer in the tournament so far with 260 runs under his belt.

Despite Shakib Al Hasan's scintillating performance, Bangladesh have managed to win just one match out of their three World Cup matches so far. (ANI)

