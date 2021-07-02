Shakib, Faulkner, Bavuma register for Lanka Premier League, Yusuf Pathan available for selection

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 2 (ANI): Former Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan, Australian all-rounders Ben Cutting and James Faulkner and South Africa captain Temba Bavuma have registered for the second edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL).

Mitchell McClenaghan, Nicholas Pooran, Mohammed Mahmadullah, Sherfane Rutherford, Ravi Rampaul, David Wiese and Calum Ferguson are few others who have made themselves available ahead of the Players Draft.

Brendan Taylor of Zimbabwe, Sandeep Lamichhane from Nepal, and Ali Khan of the USA are also in the fray. India's Yusuf Pathan, brother of Kandy Tuskers all-rounder Irfan Pathan, is also available for selection.



Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Vice President Ravin Wickremaratne said: "Last year's success has certainly made a difference with more players from many cricket playing countries looking forward to play in the LPL, which is a very good sign for the League and Sri Lanka cricket."

Anil Mohan, CEO of Innovative Production Group FZE, the official right holders of Lanka Premier league (LPL) for 2020-2024, said: "It is an exciting list and I am sure fans can look forward to some scintillating performances from them in this edition of LPL too."

Last month, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) confirmed that the second edition of the LPL will be beginning on July 30 and the final will be played on August 22.

The 2020 edition was held under a successful bio-bubble environment. Jaffna Stallions won the inaugural edition of the tournament as the side defeated Galle Gladiators in the final on December 16, 2020.

Galle Gladiators' Danushka Gunathilaka scored the most runs in the tournament with 476 runs from 10 matches, while Jaffna Stallions' Wanindu Hasaranga took the most wickets (17). (ANI)

