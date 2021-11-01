Shakib's absence opportunity for someone to make his WC debut, says Domingo

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 1 (ANI): Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo said the absence of star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has hampered the balance of the team for the rest of the T20 World Cup.

Shakib was ruled out of the ongoing T20 World Cup ahead of their match against South Africa due to a hamstring injury.

Domingo termed Shakib's absence as a " big loss" for Bangladesh but said it is also an opportunity for a young player to make his World Cup debut.

"Obviously a big loss. Just balancing the side without him, when he's not there you go in either batsman light or bowler light. You might have to play a part-time bowler," said Domingo in the virtual press conference as per ICC.

"Obviously a big loss for the balance of this side. But also in terms of his leadership and the calmness that he brings around the environment in pressure situations, that aspect will be lost.



"But it does provide an opportunity for someone new to maybe make his first World Cup appearance tomorrow, and we've got to see that as a positive for whoever that young player is going to be tomorrow," he added.

Bangladesh have played three games in the Super 12 stage and are still searching for a win. Shakib's injury is a major dent in the Asian side's hopes in the showpiece event.

Bangladesh will lock horns with South Africa on Tuesday and Domingo feels if the side is able to win the upcoming games it will be a "big stepping stone" for the team.

"I think Bangladesh have only won one game in the second phase of the T20 World Cup ever. So there's an opportunity to improve on that record. To try and win two games will be a big stepping stone for us. There's a lot to play for in the next two games," said Domingo.

"Our focus is entirely on tomorrow before we get to the last game against Australia. We first need to try to open our account tomorrow. So our performance tomorrow is really important," he added. (ANI)

