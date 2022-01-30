'Shame there's only one Test', says Sarah Taylor as Aus-Eng game ends in thrilling draw

Canberra [Australia], January 30 (ANI): Former England wicket-keeper batter Sarah Taylor on Sunday expressed disappointment over the one-off game after the Women's Ashes Test ended in a draw.

The one-off Test between Australia and England in the Women's Ashes ended as a draw here at the Manuka Oval on Sunday.

The hosts fell just one wicket short of bowling out England in the fourth innings while the visitors fell 12-run short of chasing down a record total.

"Shame there's only one test #Ashes," Sarah Taylor tweeted.



Coming to the match, Chasing 257, England got off to a decent start as openers Lauren Winfield Hill and Tammy Beaumont put on 52 runs for the first wicket. However, as soon as the visitors started to gain an upper hand, Australia got the wicket of Beaumont (36) through Tahlia McGrath.

The second-wicket stand of 42 runs for the second wicket came to an end in the 22nd over as Ellyse Perry got the better off Winfield Hill (33) and England was reduced to 94/2.



Heather Knight and Nat Sciver then got together at the crease and the duo scored briskly, and as a result, the match was nicely poised with England needing 104 runs to win in 17 overs.

Darcie Brown provided the much-needed breakthrough of Knight (48) and this ended the 72-run partnership for the third wicket.

Sciver (58) and Sophia Dunkley (45) were going great guns, but after the dismissal of Sciver, England's innings derailed and England was quickly reduced to 244/9 in the 46th over.

In the end, Kate Cross and Sophie Ecclestone ensured that England does not lose the final wicket and the match ends in a draw.

Australia and England will now lock horns in three-match ODI series, beginning Thursday, February 3. (ANI)





