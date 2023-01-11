Shami, Siraj advised me to make most of my pace, want to be accurate: Umran Malik after fiery spell against Sri Lanka

Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 10 (ANI): Indian pacer Umran Malik, who created a record by bowling at 156 kph in the first ODI against Sri Lanka, said the advice he received from team members Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj was to make most of his pace and he wanted to be as accurate as possible.

Heroics by star batter Virat Kohli and 'Jammu Express' Umran Malik outpowered a fighting century by skipper Dasun Shanaka as India defeated Sri Lanka by 67 runs in the first ODI of three-match series at Guwahati on Tuesday.

Malik bettered his own record of becoming the fastest Indian pacer. The speedster bowled the delivery in his second over (14th over of the inning) of his first spell.

"I have played six games, I just want to bowl well and in the right areas. The wicket was flat, I spoke with Siraj bhai, Shami bhai, the input was to make the most of my pace. I want to be as accurate as possible," said Umran in a post-match presentation.

Umran Malik finished as the pick of the bowlers, taking 3/57. India is 1-0 up in the three-match series.



Put to bat first by Sri Lanka, India scored 373/7 in their 50 overs. Indian top-order batters delivered fantastic contributions, with Virat Kohli (113) scoring his 73rd international ton and 45th ODI ton. Skipper Rohit Sharma (83), Shubman Gill (70) also scored valuable fifties.

Rajitha finished with figures of 3/88 in ten overs. Madushanka, Chamika Karunaratne, skipper Dasun Shanaka and Dhananjay de Silva took a wicket each.

Chasing 374, Sri Lanka lost wickets at a consistent rate. Knocks from skipper Dasun Shanaka (108* of 88 balls) and Pathum Nissanka (72 of 80 balls) were exceptional but they did not get much support from other batters, except Dhananjaya de Silva (47 of 40 balls). Nissanka and Asalanka had a 72-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Umran Malik took three wickets, while Siraj (2/30) provided a good start to Men in Blue. Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Shami took a wicket each.

Virat Kohli was adjudged as 'Man of the Match' for his century.

The second ODI will take place on January 12 in Eden Gardens, Kolkata, while the third at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (ANI)

