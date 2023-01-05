Shanaka, Asalanka's fightback help Sri Lanka post 206/6 against India in 2nd T20I

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 5 (ANI): Skipper Dasun Shanaka, Charith Asalanka and Kusal Mendis showed grit and determination with the bat to help Sri Lanka fight back against India to post 206/6 in the second T20I of the three-match series here at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday.

Shanaka was the highest run-scorer for Sri Lanka with an unbeaten 56 off 22 balls while Asalanka and Mendis played gritty knocks of 37 and 52 respectively. India delivered seven no-balls in the game. Arshdeep Singh bowled five no-balls in the match.

Five no-balls by Arshdeep Singh - the joint most by any bowler from a Full Member side in a T20I and most by an Indian bowler.

Put to bat first, Sri Lanka got off flying start as Arshdeep Singh gave away 19 runs in the second over, after he bowled three no-balls on the trot. The opening duo of Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka continued the carnage as they hammered Indian bowlers all around the ground while gathering boundaries and singles at regular intervals.

Sri Lanka scored 55 runs in the powerplay without losing a wicket and most of that was because of Mendis' strokeplay.

In the 8th over of the game, Kusal Mendis continued his big-hitting game from the start and slammed a 27-ball half-century to put Sri Lanka on top. In the 9th over Yuzvendra Chahal gave his team a massive breakthrough as he broke an 80-run partnership for an opening wicket, sending Mendis back to the pavilion.

Mendis went back to the pavilion after playing a stunning knock of 52 off 31 which was decorated with 3 fours and 4 sixes.



Bhanuka Rajapaksa then came out to bat but the latter could not do much as he was sent packing by Umran Malik on the first delivery of the 10th over.

The left-handed batter, Charith Asalanka then came out to bat. In the 12th over Axar Patel then gave India a big wicket as he dismissed Nissanka for 33 off 35. Nissanka tried to play a big shot but his effort went in vain as debutant Rahul Tripathi made a marvellous move to dismiss the batter. Sri Lanka lost their third wicket after a blistering start.

Axar struck again to ease some pressure from Team India as he sent Dhananjaya de Silva packing for just three runs. However, four setbacks did not stop Sri Lanka bowlers from scoring runs as Charith Asalanka hammered Yuzvendra Chahal for 16 runs slamming two back-to-back sixes in the 15th over of the game.

Speedster Umran Malik gave Sri Lanka a double blow on just two deliveries as he dismissed well-set batter Asalanka and Wanindu Hasaranga in the 16th over of the game.

Losing wickets in quick succession did not stop Sri Lanka batters from slamming boundaries as captain Dasun Shanaka hammered Umran Malik for 21 runs. In the 19 th over of the game Shanaka continued his red-hot form as he slammed Arshdeep Singh for 18 runs.

In the last over Shanaka brought up his fifty in 20 balls while he took his side to a respectable score of 206/6 after early setbacks.

Brief score: Sri Lanka 206/6 (Dasun Shanaka 56*, Kusal Mendis 52; Umran Malik 3-48) vs India. (ANI)

