Shane Burger to step down as Scotland head coach for Somerset coaching role

Edinburgh [Scotland], January 10 (ANI): In order to take up the role of assistant coach at Somerset County Cricket Club (SCCC) Shane Burger will step down from his role as Scotland head coach at the end of next month.

Burger joined the Scotland set-up in 2019, succeeding Grant Bradbury in the job. He oversaw one of Scotland's greatest successes, as they advanced to the Super 12s stage of the 2021 T20 World Cup after defeating Bangladesh in the group stage.

"We would like to thank Shane for the hard work he has put in with the team during the last four years. He has continued the development of the men's national team and it is clear that beating Full-Member nations is no longer a shock. We wish him all the best for the future and I am sure he will excel at Somerset and beyond," ESPNcricinfo quoted Toby Bailey, Interim Head of Performance as saying.

"The team has moved onto new levels under his tenure, and he leaves the team in a great position going into an exciting season with two ICC World Cup qualifications to play for. Our search for a new head coach is already underway and we hope to make an appointment in good time for the summer fixtures," he further added.



Burger's tenure was hampered by the Covid-19 pandemic, which prevented Scotland from playing a single men's senior international match from December 2019 to May 2021. It also included the resignation of the entire Cricket Scotland board in 2022, following a damning report into racism allegations.

"I have been fortunate to have coached the Scotland men's national team for the past four years. The journey has been a rewarding one both on and off the field for this group and to have played a role in that journey is something I am incredibly proud of," Cricket Scotland quoted Burger as saying.

In his new role at Somerset, the former Gauteng allrounder will be the club's lead batting coach.

"There have been many challenges thrown along the way, but we have managed to navigate our way through these and achieve some fantastic results. I am excited to be moving onto to a new adventure with Somerset where I will be taking on a different role and have no doubt it will keep developing me as a coach and person.

"I would like to thank everyone who played a role in this chapter, and I cannot thank you enough for your assistance, care, and support," he added. (ANI)

