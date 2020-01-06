Shane Warne to auction Baggy Green cap to raise fund for Australia bushfire victims

Sydney [Australia], Jan 6 (ANI): Former Australia legendary spinner Shane Warne on Monday announced to auction his Baggy Green cap to raise funds for victims of devastating bushfire in Australia.

Taking to Twitter, Warne made an announcement and posted a statement.

"The horrific bushfires in Australia have left us all in disbelief. The impact these devastating fires are having on so many people is unthinkable and has touched us all. Lives have been lost, homes have been destroyed and over 500 million animals have died too," Warne wrote.

"Everyone is in this together and we continue to find ways to contribute and help on a daily basis. This has led me to auction my beloved baggy green cap (350) that I wore throughout my Test career," he added.

Warne has joined a growing list of cricketers, who are raising money for the bushfire victims. Australian players Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell and D'Arcy Short have already announced that they will donate AUD 250 each for every six they hit in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) to support bushfire victims.

"I hope my baggy green can raise some significant funds to help all those people that are in desperate need," the 50-year-old former leg-spinner added.



Athletes from other sports too joined the movement as tennis stars Maria Sharapova and Novak Djokovic decided to donate 25,000 dollars each for Australia's bushfire relief fund.

Wildfires have been raging across Australia for months, killing 23 people and burning about 6 million hectares (23,000 square miles) of bushland, CNN reported.

Naval and air rescue operations were launched on Friday as mass evacuations of towns at risk of being engulfed by flames got underway. (ANI)

