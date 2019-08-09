Shane Warne to coach Lord's-based team in The Hundred

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 9 (ANI): Former Australia bowler Shane Warne is set to coach the Lord's based team for the upcoming new 100-ball format tournament -- The Hundred.

Warne said he is very proud and honoured to get this opportunity.

"I'm very proud and very honoured to be asked to be the head coach of The Hundred team based at Lord's. The opportunity to coach in a brand-new tournament and work with modern-day players is something that I will really enjoy. I am looking forward to the challenge," Cricket.com.au quoted Warne as saying.

Warne feels that this tournament will unearth some good players.

"This tournament will unearth some heroes and hopefully some future World Cup stars for England and other countries," he said.

Also, former Australia player Lisa Keightley will coach the franchise's women's team.

Reflecting on her appointment, Keightley said: "It is an honour to be appointed as the first female coach for The Hundred and to be a part of a tournament that is set to showcase the best women's players from around the world."

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in the last week of February this year had confirmed that the first-class counties of England and Wales agreed to a 100-ball format competition, called The Hundred.

Scheduled for 2020, the tournament will see eight new city-based teams competing over a five-week period.

The new white-ball cricket is a 100-ball per innings. In this format, a change of end will take place after ten balls and bowlers can deliver either five or ten consecutive balls. Each bowler can deliver a maximum of 20 balls per game and each bowling side gets a strategic timeout of up to two and a half minutes.

Moreover, The Hundred will have a 25-ball powerplay start for each team and two fielders are allowed outside of the initial 30-yard circle during the powerplay. These playing conditions had been recommended by ECB's Cricket Committee. (ANI)

