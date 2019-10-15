Shane Watson Instagram account gets hacked

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson's Instagram account was hacked on Tuesday.

Weird pictures and videos unrelated to the cricketer were posted on Watson's verified profile on the photo-sharing application.



"My apologies to everyone for the illicit photos that have been posted on my Instagram account.

First, my Twitter account on Friday got hacked and now Instagram today. Instagram needs to help out a lot quicker when things like this happens. This is taking way too long!!!," tweeted Shane Watson informing everyone.



In a bizarre incident last week, his Twitter account too was hacked for a short period.

The cricketer's verified profile on the microblogging site started posting unusual stuff and his display picture was removed.

However, the Twitter account of Watson was restored on Sunday. The all-rounder announced the news as soon as he got his account back.



The 38-year-old Watson had announced his retirement from Australia's domestic T20 competition, Big Bash League (BBL) in April this year, but he continues to be an active player in other T20 leagues around the world.

While announcing his retirement from BBL, Watson had said: "I want to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart who has been involved with the Sydney Thunder over the last four seasons."

He was part of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in this year's IPL and he is all set to play in the inaugural season of Euro T20 Slam as well. (ANI)