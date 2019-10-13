Shane Watson's Twitter account finally back to normal!

New Delhi [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson whose Twitter account was compromised by social media hackers, finally restored his account on Sunday.

"I am back!!!! Thanks so much to all of the guys and gals from Twitter who have helped me out to get back on track after some muppet hacked my account on Friday. #Iamback," Watson tweeted.

Watson's verified profile on the microblogging site on Friday started posting unusual stuff and his display picture was also removed, sparking speculations of it being hacked.

The hacking suspicion became stronger after the profile also retweeted a fan's post about the account being hacked.

The 38-year-old Watson had announced his retirement from Australia's domestic T20 competition, Big Bash League (BBL) in April this year, but he continues to be an active player in other T20 leagues around the world.

While announcing his retirement from BBL, Watson had said: "I want to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart who has been involved with the Sydney Thunder over the last four seasons."

Watson played for Sydney Thunder in the BBL and was a part of the team for four years and he captained the side in the past three BBL seasons.

Watson had called time on his BBL career after finishing as the Sydney Thunder's all-time leading run-scorer with 1014 runs, including a century scored at Brisbane against Brisbane Heat.

"I will most definitely miss the support that the club gets from the Thunder Nation. Their unwavering support through the ups and downs inspires everyone and I will cherish that support deeply," Watson had said.

He was part of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in this year's IPL and he is all set to play in the inaugural season of Euro T20 Slam as well. (ANI)