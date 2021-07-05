Shantha Rangaswamy wants BCCI to organise domestic pink-ball games ahead of Perth Test against Australia

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): Impressed by the fighting spirit shown by the Indian women's team in the Test against England, former India cricketer and current member of the BCCI Apex Council Shantha Rangaswamy has requested the BCCI to organise domestic pink-ball games to help the girls prepare for the day-night Test against Australia.

Speaking to ANI, a BCCI source said Shantha has in her letter thanked the board for restarting Test cricket for the women cricketers and asked the board to plan a few games so that the girls go into the Test against Australia well prepared.

The former cricketer in the letter also highlighted how the Virat Kohli-led side also struggled against Australia in the pink-ball Test last year. In fact, while the team won the series, the boys were bundled out for 36 in the second innings of the pink-ball Test.



Shantha has suggested that four teams be picked and then they can play each other in two-day games to get used to the pink ball and how it behaves under lights.

India and Australia will lock horns in a day-night Test from September 30 at the WACA, Perth and this would be the first time that the Indian women's team will play a Test with the pink ball.

In June, Deepti Sharma played a knock of 54 runs in the second innings of the one-off Test against England. Sneh Rana and Taniya Bhatia played unbeaten innings of 80 and 44 respectively as India managed to walk away with a draw against England.

Teen sensation Shafali Verma also had a good start to her Test career as she hit 96 in the first innings and followed it up with 63 in the second. In the entire game, India had its back against the walls, but the spirited fightback from Sneh Rana and Taniya gave the fans something to smile about. (ANI)

