Sharjeel Khan to make a return in cricket

Lahore [Pakistan], Aug 19 (ANI): Pakistan player Sharjeel Khan is all set to return to the game with Pakistan Cricket Board on Monday agreeing with him on the roadmap for his re-entry into competitive cricket.

In 2017, Khan faced charges for a number of breaches of the anti-corruption code of the PCB while playing in the Pakistan Super League and was handed a five-year ban.

PCB's Security and Anti-Corruption Department designed rehabilitation for Khan which he will complete before the end of the year and then reintegrate into top-level cricket.

Khan said he offered an 'unconditional apology' to the board for his irresponsible conduct.

"I offer my unconditional apology to the Pakistan Cricket Board, my team-mates, fans and family for the irresponsible conduct that brought embarrassment to everyone. I request for forgiveness and assure I will show more responsibility in my future actions," PCB's official website quoted Khan as saying.

"I remind all cricketers to strictly and religiously follow the PCB Anti-Corruption Code as breaching it will only earn momentary gains but the consequences will be severe and last for rest of the career. I have agreed on the future course of action with the PCB, including helping it in its education sessions on anti-corruption," he added.

Lt Col (R) Asif Mahmood, Director - PCB Security and Anti-Corruption said Khan showed "remorse and regret" for his action while adding that PCB is vigilant and committed to eliminate corruption from the game.

"We met Sharjeel today in which he showed remorse and regret for his actions. The PCB never takes pride in penalising its players, but it has a non-negotiable and zero-tolerance approach to matters relating to corruption," Mahmood said.

"I hope this serves as a reminder to all those who think they can get away with violating rules as the PCB is vigilant and committed to eliminate the menace of corruption from the game," he added. (ANI)

