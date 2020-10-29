Shastri asks Suryakumar Yadav to be patient about national team call up

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 28 (ANI): Minutes after Suryakumar Yadav's match-winning knock against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), India head coach Ravi Shastri asked the Mumbai Indians' batsman to be patient to get a national team call-up.

Suryakumar played an unbeaten knock of 79 runs against RCB as Mumbai Indians chased down the total of 165 with five wickets in hand and five balls to spare.

"Surya namaskar. Stay strong and patient @surya_14kumar #MIvsRCB," Shastri tweeted.

On Monday, the selection committee announced the squads for all three formats for the upcoming series between India and Australia.



Suryakumar Yadav did not find a place in the white-ball squad and as a result, many users on social media started to ask as to why Suryakumar has not been selected even after consistent performances in domestic cricket and Indian Premier League (IPL).

India spinner Harbhajan Singh on Tuesday had slammed Suryakumar Yadav's omission from the squad for the Australia tour and said it looks like there are different rules for different people.

Harbhajan also ended up asking the selectors to go and see Suryakumar Yadav's records in domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"Don't know what else @surya_14kumar needs to do get picked in the team india.. he has been performing every ipl and Ranji season..different people different rules I guess @BCCI. I request all the selectors to see his records," Harbhajan had tweeted.

In the ongoing IPL, Suryakumar Yadav has so far scored 362 runs from 12 matches at an average of 40.22. (ANI)

