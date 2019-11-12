India batswoman Shefali Verma and Smriti Mandhana. (Photo/BCCI Women Twitter)
India batswoman Shefali Verma and Smriti Mandhana. (Photo/BCCI Women Twitter)

Shefali Verma, Smriti Mandhana guide India women to 10-wicket win over West Indies

ANI | Updated: Nov 11, 2019 08:11 IST

Gros Islet [St. Lucia], Nov 11 (ANI): India women thrashed West Indies in the second T20I by 10 wickets at Darren Sammy Cricket Ground here on Sunday.
With this feat, India now leads the five-match series by 2-0.
Chasing a target of 104 runs, Indian openers Shefali Verma and Smriti Mandhana lead the team to a comfortable victory as the duo built an unbeaten stand of 104-run for the first wicket.
Verma played a knock of 69 runs off 35 balls while Mandhana amassed 30 runs in 28 deliveries to hand India a massive win with 57 balls to spare.
Earlier, after winning the toss Windies skipper Anisa Mohammed elected to bat first.
The hosts were only able to score below-par target of 103 runs in their 20 overs.
Windies suffered a bad start as they lost two quick wickets in the early phase of the game. Stacy-Ann King (7) and Shemaine Campbelle (0) were sent back to the pavilion cheaply by Indian bowlers.
Hayley Matthews and Chedean Nation built a partnership of 34-run for the third wicket before the former was scalped by Pooja Vatrakar in the 12th over.
Matthews scored slow 23 runs off 35 balls. Natasha McLean joined Nation in the middle and both continued scoring runs regularly.
Nation (32) was sent back to the pavilion by Deepti Sharma in the 17th over. She scored highest runs in Windies inning.
In the same over McLean also lost her wicket to Sharma after scoring 17 runs.
India restricted Windies to 103/7 as Sharma scalped four wickets by giving away just ten runs in her four overs. For her spectacular bowling performance, she was awarded the Player of the Match.
Brief scores: India 104/0 (Shefali Verma 69*, Smriti Mandhana 30*) defeat West Indies 103/7 (Chedean Nation 32, Hayley Matthews 23, Deepti Sharma 4-10) by 10 wickets.
The next T20I between both teams will be played at Providence Stadium in Guyana on November 15. (ANI)

