Shikhar Dhawan extends best wishes to Irfan Pathan on his retirement

New Delhi [India], Jan 5 (ANI): India opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan on Sunday wished Irfan Pathan "all the best" for his future endeavors after the player announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

Taking to Twitter, Dhawan wrote, "All the best bro @IrfanPathan in your life ahead, your contribution on the field for our nation will always be remembered."



Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement and said "getting the India cap was a very big moment for me".

"My journey has been satisfying. I am very thankful for what I have achieved. I got enough number of wickets as a left-arm pacer. Everyone wants to go away with much more, but I felt it was time to call time on my career. I was always ready to perform for my time and to do everything that the side was asking from me," Pathan had said.

He also said that his hat-trick against Pakistan was a memorable moment for his fans and termed winning World Cup as his biggest achievement.

The 35-year-old had played a pivotal role in the final of the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup against Pakistan in 2007.

He picked up three wickets and returned with the figures of 3-16 in his four overs and was named as the Player of the Match.

Pathan is one of the three bowlers to have claimed a Test hat-trick for India and the first in the world to claim it in the first over of the match.

The swanky left-arm pacer featured in 29 Tests, 120 ODIs, and 24 T20Is for India, bagging 301 wickets across all formats. He also managed to score 2,821 runs studded with a single hundred and 11 half-centuries.

He last played a match for India in 2012 against Sri Lanka. Pathan is currently performing the role of mentor-cum-coach for the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team. (ANI)

