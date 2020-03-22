Shikhar Dhawan, Sanju Samson laud 'Janta Curfew', bat for staying at home

New Delhi [India], Mar 22 (ANI): Indian batsmen Shikhar Dhawan and Sanju Samson on Sunday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal of 'Janta Curfew' and urged countrymen to stay at home in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Twitter Dhawan wrote, "Stay indoors and stay safe #JantaCurfew #IndiaStandTogether @narendramodi."



"Corona ko kar denga hum cheer bande, Hindustaniyo ko pura hai yakeen bande. Or baith jau tum bhi sbke sang, faila denge phirse hum khushiyo ke rang. (We will kill corona together. We Indian have that faith. Sit together at home, we will spread hapiness again," Dhawan said in a video post.

Abiding by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to stay at home to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country, the countrymen have restricted themselves to their houses.

Modi on Sunday urged people to be a part of the 'Janta curfew' and said that it will add tremendous strength to fight against COVID-19 menace.

On Thursday, the Modi had urged citizens to follow "Janta curfew" on March 22 from 7 am till 9 pm in an effort to take on the coronavirus outbreak.

"I AM STAYING HOME FOR OUR LOVED ONES !!! HOPE ALL ARE DOING THE SAME Smiling face #JantaCurfew

#BreakTheChain," Samson tweeted.



India has so far 341 confirmed cases of coronavirus, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research. (ANI)

