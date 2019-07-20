Indian boxer Shiva Thapa (Photo/Shiv Thapa Twitter)
Shiva Thapa wins gold at President's Cup in Kazakhstan

ANI | Updated: Jul 20, 2019 20:56 IST

Astana [Kazakhstan], July 20 (ANI): Indian boxer Shiva Thapa won a gold medal in the 63 kg category in the President's Cup here on Saturday.
Thapa had to fight with Kazakhstan's Zakir Safiullin in the final game but his opponent had to pull out of the match due to injury.
After winning gold Thapa tweeted: "Really motivated and happy to win Gold Medal for India in 63 kg at President Cup, Kazakhstan."

"@shivathapa wins the gold medal in men's 63 kg at the President's Cup #Boxing in Kazakhstan. Many congratulations on your win Shiva," SAIMedia wrote a congratulatory tweet to Thapa.

Earlier, the 25-year-old boxer defeated Kyrgyzstan's Argon Kadiribekuulu 4-1 in the semi-final match.
Sweety Boora in the 81Kg category and Duryodhan Singh Negi in the 69Kg category won the bronze medal after losing their respective knock-out bout. (ANI)

