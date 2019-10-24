Shivam has delivered phenomenal performances: MSK Prasad

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): After giving Shivam Dube a maiden call-up in the T20I squad, chief selector MSK Prasad has said that the all-rounder is perfectly fit for the role as he has delivered phenomenal performances for India A.

"In the T20I we had Hardik Pandya. Then we tried Vijay Shankar and we all felt that Shivam Dube fits perfectly for the role," said Prasad at a press conference here on Thursday.

"He bats aggressively and his performances for India A against West Indies and South Africa were phenomenal," he added.

Pacer Shardul Thakur has also been included in the T20I squad while Navdeep Saini has been excluded as chief selector MSK Prasad announced that the latter is unfit.

"Navdeep Saini was unfit. That is the reason why we picked Shardul Thakur. Bhuvneshwar Kumar might come in the next series and Bumrah might take a bit longer," said Prasad.

Virat Kohli has been rested for the T20I series and Rohit Sharma will lead the team. In terms of Tests, India has opted to go for an unchanged squad from the series against South Africa.

"At this point of time, with Test Championship around, resting our premier players is very very risky," said Prasad.

India's squad for T20I series against Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma(Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant(wk), Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur.

India's squad for Test series against Bangladesh: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Saha (wk), R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant. (ANI)

