Shivnarine Chanderpaul to continue as coach for USA at U19 Women's T20 World Cup

Washington [US], December 15 (ANI): West Indies great and recent ICC Hall of Fame inductee Shivnarine Chanderpaul will be at the helm when the USA get their inaugural ICC Under 19 Women's T20 World Cup campaign underway next month.

Chanderpaul will continue in his role as USA Women's Under 19 coach for next month's tournament in South Africa following the announcement of their 15-player squad on Wednesday.

Star all-rounder Geetika Kodali will captain the USA during the 15-day tournament that commences on January 14, with wicket-keeper/batter Anika Kolan named as vice-captain for the event.

Fourteen of the 15 players that were used during USA's recent tour of the UAE have been retained, with 16-year-old batter Taranum Chopra also added to the squad.

Chanderpaul is looking forward to showcasing the talent available within the USA's ranks, and after a series win over the West Indies U19 women, believes his side can acquit themselves well in South Africa.



"After a brilliant tour of Dubai, we are focusing on final preparations for this historic World Cup for the players and for the USA. We showed throughout the year the kind of cricket that we can play. World Cups are incredibly special and we are really looking forward to representing the country on this fantastic platform," Chanderpaul said.

USA have been handed a tough group for the South African event, with their first match coming against Sri Lanka at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on January 14.

Chanderpaul's side then have the difficult task of taking on the always-powerful Australian team at the same venue on January 16, before a clash with Bangladesh some two days later.

The top three sides at the completion of the group stage progress through to the Super Six portion of the event.

USA squad: Geetika Kodali (c), Anika Kolan (wk) (vc), Aditi Chudasama, Bhumika Bhadriraju, Disha Dhingra, Isani Vaghela, Jivana Aras, Laasya Mullapudi, Pooja Ganesh (wk), Pooja Shah, Ritu Singh, Sai Tanmayi Eyyunni, Snigdha Paul, Suhani Thadani, Taranum Chopra.

Reserves: Chetnaa Prasad, Kasturi Vedantham, Lisa Ramjit, Mitali Patwardhan, Tya Gonsalves. (ANI)

