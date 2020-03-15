Shoaib Akhtar congratulates Lahore for victory over Multan in PSL

New Delhi [India], Mar 15 (ANI): Former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar on Sunday congratulated the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Lahore Qalandars for securing a semifinal spot after defeating Multan Sultans by nine wickets.

"What a wonderful win by @lahoreqalandars over the strongest team of the tournament @MultanSultans. Comprehensive #LQvsMs #PSL2020 #LahoreQalandars," Akhtar tweeted.



Chasing 187, opener Chris Lynn's unbeaten century guided the side a comprehensive victory over Multan with seven balls to spare.

Lynn scored 113 runs off 55 balls studded with eight sixes and 12 fours. Fakhar Zaman amassed 57 in 35 balls while Sohail Akhtar remained unbeaten on 19 runs.

The semifinal will be played in Lahore on March 17 while the summit clash will be played on March 18. (ANI)

