Shoaib Akhtar praises Yasir Shah for showing 'great resilience' against Australia

New Delhi [India], Dec 1 (ANI): Former Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar on Sunday praised Yasir Shah for showing 'great resilience' against Australia in the second Test match.

Akhtar took to Twitter to write: "Great resilience shown by @Shah64Y. Scoring a century in Australia coming at number 8 showing the rest of the batsmen "Asay hota hai bhai". Another good knock by @babarazam258 as well. #AUSvPAK."

Shah scored a brilliant century in the match, scoring 113 runs to help Pakistan end their first innings on a respectable total of 302 on day three.

Apart from Shah's innings, it was Babar Azam's 97-run innings which gave Pakistan some momentum in the match.

Australia, who had declared their first innings at 589/3, had a lead of enough runs and decided to enforce a follow on.

The day three was called off early due to rain and Pakistan will resume their second innings from 39/3 on day four on Monday. (ANI)

