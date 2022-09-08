Shoaib Akhtar shares video of Afghan fans engaging in violent exchange with Pakistan supporters

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 8 (ANI): Former Pakistani star Shoaib Akhtar shared a video on his Twitter handle showing Afghan spectators flipping seats and throwing them onto Pakistani supporters after Pakistan's thrilling last-over victory over Afghanistan.

The former pacer expressed his disappointment over the behaviour of the Afghan fans in his post attached with the video.

He criticized the actions of the Afghan fans claiming that Afghanistan fans have been misbehaving during the past few instances when the two teams have met.



The former Pakistani star player also took a jibe at the previous Afghanistan board chief Shafiq Stanikzai, mentioning that the supporters of the Afghanistan cricket team including the players need to learn a few things if they want to grow in the sport.

"This is what Afghan fans are doing. This is what they've done in the past multiple times. This is a game and it's supposed to be played and taken in the right spirit. @ShafiqStanikzai your crowd & your players both need to learn a few things if you guys want to grow in the sport," his tweet read.

Naseem Shah's two back-to-back sixes in the first two balls off the final over undid brilliant bowling by Afghanistan throughout the innings, securing a one-wicket win for Pakistan in a thrilling Super Four clash at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 on Wednesday.

With this win, the Pakistani team has booked a place in the final of the Asia Cup. They will face a high-spirited Sri Lanka team in the final on September 11.

The Sri Lankan team secured wins against Afghanistan and India to book their berth for the final of the tournament. (ANI)

