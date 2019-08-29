Shoaib Akhtar undergoes successful knee surgery in Australia

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar underwent successful knee surgery in Australia on Thursday.

"Alright! my operation has been done and it went off quite successfully and I'm recovering. I'm in pain but not in a lot of pain...Anyway, wish me the best...I will recover soon," Akhtar said in a video posted on Twitter.

Akhtar, who is considered the world's fastest bowler of all time and nicknamed 'Rawalpindi Express', retired from all forms of cricket in 2011. He is now analysing various cricketing events on his YouTube channel.

The 44-year-old played 46 Tests and 163 ODIs for Pakistan in which he scalped 178 and 247 wickets respectively. He also took 19 T20I wickets in 15 appearances.

Akhtar played his last international game, an ODI, against New Zealand in 2011, in which he bagged one wicket. (ANI)

