Shocked to hear about Vizag gas leak tragedy, heartfelt condolences to bereaved families:Shikhar Dhawan

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): Indian opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan said he was shocked to hear about the tragic news of gas leak incident in Visakhapatnam and expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family members of those deceased and pray for the recovery of those affected.

Taking to Twitter Dhawan wrote, "Shocked to hear about the #VizagGasLeak, I feel bad for all who lost their life. My heartfelt condolences to their family and loved ones. Let's all pray for the well-being in Visakhapatnam."



Ace shuttler PV Sindhu also took to social media to express his sorrow over the incident that broke her heart.

"Heart breaking to see the visuals of #VizagGasLeak. My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Vizag," Sindhu tweeted.



Another ace shuttler Saina Nehwal termed the incident as 'very painful disaster'.

"Very painful disaster...leading to loss of human life due to Gas leakage in Vizag. Pray to almighty. God to give courage to the affected families. #VizagGasLeak," Nehwal tweeted.



A chemical gas leakage had occurred at the LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram village in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, according to Tirupathi Rao, District Medical & Health Officer (DMHO).

The death toll in Visakhapatnam gas leak rose to 10 by Thursday afternoon, according to SN Pradhan, Director General of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). Earlier, Pradhan had said that close to 1000-1500 people had been evacuated, and out of these, more than 800 were taken to hospital. (ANI)

