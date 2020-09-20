Shocked to see some players looking so unfit: Viren Rasquinha on IPL opener

New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): Former India hockey skipper Viren Rasquinha has said that he was shocked to see 'some players looking so unfit' during the opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The opening match of the IPL 2020 was played between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on Saturday, September 19 at Abu Dhabi.

Along with Rasquinha criticising the fitness of some players, he also said that he cannot think of any other sport where players can play at the highest level with such low fitness levels.

"I have never played more than gully cricket but I am pretty shocked to see some players in the #IPL2020 looking so unfit. I can't think of another physical sport where players at the highest level could cope with these fitness levels," Rasquinha tweeted.



Many users on the internet also mocked some players for their low fitness levels and a hashtag #IndianPaunchLeague slowly started trending on Twitter.

Chennai Super Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by five wickets in the opening match of the IPL 2020 on Saturday.

While chasing 163, CSK skipper MS Dhoni promoted Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran ahead of him and as a result, the English batsman went on to play a cameo of 18 runs off just 6 balls to put CSK in a comfortable position.

In the end, Faf du Plessis and MS Dhoni guided CSK to a five-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi. For CSK, Ambati Rayudu played a match-winning knock of 71 while Faf du Plessis scored an unbeaten 58. For Mumbai, Pattinson returned with the best figures of 1-27 from his quota of four overs.

CSK will next lock horns with Rajasthan Royals on September 22 while Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai will face Kolkata Knight Riders on September 23. (ANI)

