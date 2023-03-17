Should India travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023? Here's what Harbhajan Singh says

Doha [Qatar], March 17 (ANI): The former Indian veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh believes that India should not travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023. According to him, there are a lot of risks involved which have to be considered before making any decision.

While speaking to ANI Harbhajan said, "India shouldn't travel to Pakistan as it isn't safe there and why are we taking risk of travelling when their own people do not feel secure in their country?"

He also reflected on India's chances of lifting the World Test Championship for the first time. India has qualified for the WTC final for a second consecutive time. Two years ago India squared off against New Zealand at Rose Bowl, Southampton, England.

Even though India performed well in the overcast and unpredictable conditions New Zealand's fast bowler Kyle Jamieson produced an incredible performance to unsettle the Indian batters. India's bowling department fell short in the second innings as they were only able to pick up two wickets. But this time the Turbanator believes that India will fare well in the final.

"Every time the Indian Team steps on the pitch we all have high hopes for their victory. Even this time we want them to be victorious. We hope that the result would be different this time and India ends up with a victory. Virat Kohli scored a century he is in a good form I believe that we have a goofed chance. If India scores 400 runs then they have the bowlers to take wickets and win the game," Harbhajan continued.

India will play the WTC final without their key pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah. But Harbhajan believes that Indian pacers have the potential to step up against Australia.

"The team will feel the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. But we have Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur a bowler who has performed well in the Test format. Even Deepak Chahar could perform well in England. India needs to find the third bowler, Umesh Yadav is also there. So we have good bowlers. Our spinners have played a lot of cricket Jadeja and Ashwin have played there but I think only one will play there. We don't have Bumrah but I think Shami will step up on the occasion." (ANI)