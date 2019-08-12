West Indies coach Floyd Reifer
West Indies coach Floyd Reifer

Should look to build partnerships in the middle: Windies coach Floyd Reifer

ANI | Updated: Aug 12, 2019 08:36 IST

Trinidad and Tobago [Port of Spain], Aug 12 (ANI): After suffering a 59-run loss against India owing to Duckworth-Lewis in the second ODI of the three-match series, West Indies coach Floyd Reifer said the team will need to learn from the experience, adding that the middle-order batsmen need to show "a little more fight and grit."
"We have to learn from this experience. The guys in the middle need to show a little more fight and grit. We should look to build partnerships in the middle. We were in front of the game today, but we found a way to gift our wickets. We need to learn from this and get better," he told reporters here after the match.
Reifer also congratulated Chris Gayle on achieving the landmark of 300 ODI games.
"300 games is a great achievement. Congratulations to him, it is great to see him achieve this landmark. He went past Brian Lara today to become the highest run-getter for Windies, so it is great," he said.
Gayle went past former Windies batsman Brian Lara to become the highest run-getter for the team in the 50-over format.
West Indies had restricted India to 279/7 in the allotted fifty overs. It was majorly due to the partnership of skipper Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer that India managed to go past the 270-run mark.
To restrict India to 279, Reifer said, was a "great effort."
"The bowlers bowled really well. To restrict India to 279/7 was a great effort. The bowlers displayed great line and length. All the bowlers chipped in and they bowled well as a unit. We can improve, but I think all the bowlers had a good day," he said.
Chasing 270 in 46 overs, West Indies were in a good position at 179/4, but successive wickets of Nicholas Pooran and Roston Chase derailed the chase, and in the end, the side lost the match by 59 runs.
The Windies coach opined that coming up with a win in the final ODI of the series would not be an uphill task.
"It would not be an uphill task. We are building our side, we need to show character. We will have a meeting later and we'll assess what we need to do. We need to build on what we have right now," Reifer said.
West Indies and India will lock horns in the final ODI of the three-match series on Wednesday in Trinidad and Tobago. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 09:21 IST

On Manchester United's victory, Yuvraj takes jibe at Kevin Pietersen

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Chelsea's defeat at the hands of Manchester United in their opening match of the Premier League 2019/20 season saw former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh calling out veteran cricketer Kevin Pietersen on social media.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 07:52 IST

Virat badly wanted to score a century: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Port of Spain [Trinidad and Tobago], August 12 (ANI): After registering a comfortable 59-run win over West Indies owing to Duckworth-Lewis in the second ODI of the three-match series, Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar lauded skipper Virat Kohli, saying the captain badly wanted to score a century.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 04:07 IST

India-Windies 2nd ODI: India win by 59 runs (DLS)

Port-of-Spain [Trinidad and Tobago], Aug 12 (ANI): India won the second ODI against West Indies by 59 runs owing to Duckworth-Lewis method at Queen's Park Oval here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 02:40 IST

Virat Kohli becomes second-highest run-getter for India in ODIs

Port-of-Spain [Trinidad and Tobago], Aug 12 (ANI): Skipper Virat Kohli became the second-highest run-getter for India in ODIs as he played a knock of 120 runs against Windies in the second ODI on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 01:43 IST

Chris Gayle becomes most run-scorer for Windies in ODIs

Port-of-Spain [Trinidad and Tobago], Aug 12 (ANI): Swashbuckling batsman Chris Gayle became the highest run-scorer for West Indies in his record 300th ODI at Queen's Park Oval here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 00:44 IST

Premier League: Manchester United trounce Arsenal 4-0

Manchester [UK], Aug 12 (ANI): Manchester United trounced Arsenal 4-0 in their opening game of the Premier League at the Old Trafford Stadium here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 23:43 IST

Twitterati slam Rishabh Pant for poor performance

New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI): India batsman Rishabh Pant who played a brief knock of 20 runs against West Indies in the second ODI was criticised by the Twitterati for his consistently poor performance.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 23:38 IST

India-Windies 2nd ODI: Kohli, Iyer helps team post target of 280

Port-of-Spain [Trinidad and Tobago], Aug 11 (ANI): India posted a target of 280 runs in the second ODI against West Indies here at Queen's Park Oval on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 22:42 IST

It was important to start with a win: Aubameyang on Arsenal's...

London [UK], Aug 11 (ANI): Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who scored the winning goal during his club's Premier League clash against Newcastle, said that it was important for his team to start the league with a win.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 22:17 IST

Felt like getting better with each spell: Pat Cummins

London [UK], Aug 11 (ANI): After displaying a brilliant form in the first Ashes Test, Australia pacer Pat Cummins said that in the match he felt like getting better with each spell.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 21:59 IST

Hashim Amla thanks fans, supporters for post-retirement wishes

New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Former South African batsman Hashim Amla on Sunday thanked his fans and supporters for greeting him with post-retirement wishes.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 21:13 IST

Arsenal secure 1-0 win over Newcastle

England [UK], Aug 11 (ANI): Arsenal defeated Newcastle by 1-0 in their Premier League clash at St James' Park on Sunday.

Read More
iocl