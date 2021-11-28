Shreyas Iyer becomes first Indian to score century and half-century on Test debut

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 28 (ANI): Shreyas Iyer on Sunday became the first Indian to score a century and a half-century on Test debut.

Iyer slammed his maiden Test century (105) on Day 2 of the Kanpur Test in India's first innings against New Zealand on Friday. He then became the 16th Indian to score a century on Test debut. The last debutant to achieve the same was Prithvi Shaw, who reached the triple-figure mark against the West Indies in Rajkot in October 2018.



But on Day 4, when Iyer slammed a half-century (65) in India's second innings, he became the first from the country to register a century and a 50-run mark against his name in Test.

With 170 runs in the match, Iyer became the third-highest run-scorer for India on debut. Shikhar Dhawan (187) against Australia in Mohali in 2012 is still the highest scorer for India while Rohit Sharma (177) stands on second.

At the tea break, India's score read 167/7 with the hosts extending their lead to 216. Wriddhiman Saha (22*) is currently unbeaten at the crease. (ANI)

