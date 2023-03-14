Shreyas Iyer doubtful for ODIs against Australia due to recurring back injury

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 14 (ANI): India middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer is doubtful for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia starting from March 17 due to a recurring back injury, with skipper Rohit Sharma saying that Iyer "does not seem to be doing that well."

Iyer did not bat in the fourth and final Test against Australia at Ahmedabad. He is currently under the supervision of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) medical team at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru where he will be assessed. Iyer flew out of Ahmedabad before the match concluded to seek a prognosis of his condition.

As per ESPNCricinfo, Iyer is certain to miss the first ODI at least. He had complained of swelling in his lower back during the fourth Test after spending almost two full days on the field.

"Poor guy. It just was such an unfortunate incident," Rohit said after India's 2-1 series win in Ahmedabad.



"He had to wait all day [second day] to bat and then when the day got over, the issue he had with his back, recurred. He was sent to the hospital to take scans. I do not know the exact report of the scans, but he does not seem to be doing that well," added the skipper.

On Monday during the fifth and final day of the match, BCCI said in a release that a "specialist's opinion will be sought" for Iyer's treatment, who is facing a reoccurrence of the issue he had experienced back in December after the Bangladesh tour.

Back then, Iyer had lower back swelling for which he was given injections at the NCA. His rehab took longer than expected and he missed out on home ODIs against New Zealand and the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The reoccurrence of Iyer's back condition will also be a concern to Kolkata Knight Riders, which he captains in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after being signed in mega auction last year following his release from Delhi Capitals.

His absence could pave way for uncapped Madhya Pradesh batter Rajat Patidar in the ODI squad. Patidar has completed his fitness assessment following a two-week-long physical conditioning at the NCA in Bengaluru. (ANI)

