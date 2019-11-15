Shubham Sharma replaces injured Parth Rekhade in Emerging Teams Asia Cup squad

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): The All-India junior selection committee on Friday named Shubham Sharma as the replacement for the injured Parth Rekhade in India's squad for the ongoing Emerging Teams Asia Cup in Bangladesh.

Parth had suffered a blow to his little finger while bowling his fourth over during India's Group B game against Nepal on Thursday.

He was then taken for scans post and the results revealed that he has a fracture-dislocation of his right finger.

India's squad for Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Vinayak Gupta, Aryan Juyal, B.R. Sharath (C & WK), Chinmay Sutar, Yash Rathod, Arman Jaffer, Sanveer Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Hrithik Shokeen, S.A. Desai, Arshdeep Singh, S.R. Dubey, Kumar Suraj, Shubham Sharma, Kuldip Yadav. (ANI)

