'Shubho noboborsho': Sourav Ganguly greets fans on Bengali New Year

New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president and former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday extended his heartfelt wishes to his fans and followers on the occasion of Bengali New Year.

"Shubho noboborsho" Ganguly tweeted, which roughly translates to Happy New Year.



Indian wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha also wished his fans a very Happy Bengali New year and urged everyone to celebrate the festival at home.

"Subho Noboborsho everyone, we all know this year, its a bit different one, but stay strong, stay home and & be with your family. There's someone out on the roads, hospitals & other important places, sacrificing their everything for us, for our country, for the mankind," Saha tweeted.



Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished the people celebrating the New year.

"Shubho Nabo Barsho! Greetings on Poila Boishakh. Have a wonderful year ahead, where everyone is healthy and prosperous," PM Modi tweeted in Bengali.

The Bengali New Year, also called Poila Boishakh, is the traditional new year day of the Bengali community. (ANI)

